“I Call B**s*t” on That”: 7x NBA Champion Isn’t Sold on the Budding Friendship Between Two Lakers Stars

Rivalries make up a big part of sports. The sheer aspect of besting the opponent creates a thrilling experience for the viewers. But some become fierce and heated. Such is the case between Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. The origin of this feud took place when the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder came face to face. A severe dislike for each other between the two players was clear as day. However, the picture has changed quite a bit since then as now the Los Angeles Lakers have united the two.

In a season Chasing redemption, the Lakers pulled out a major surprise. After Westbrook’s struggles, their way to motivate the former MVP was to bring his most bitter Rival by his side. Likewise, fans expected yet another chapter of this rivalry to unfold. However, what followed was the total opposite. Notably, the two seem to have put their differences aside and gotten ready to compete together.

Beverley even revealed how the Lakers point guard got his sister courtside tickets to watch him play. A Brotherhood was portrayed by the former Los Angeles Clippers guard. However, seven-time Champion Robert Horry feels it’s all a facade.

Horry can’t believe the Lakers have mended the Westbrook-Beverley rivalry

As the Chemistry of Pat Bev and the Brodie remains a major point of concern, analysts have already weighed in on the situation in Laker land. And now, Horry inserted himself into the conversation. According to Big Shot Rob, the duo’s sudden friendship isn’t real. Notably, the former Lakers forward feel Russell Westbrook helped out Beverley during his Rockets days just to soften him up. A man who gave Brodie a hard time every chance he got, Horry saw no way the duo could have patched things up.

The seven-time Champion addressed Westbrook’s gesture and said: “They[Patrick Beverley] caused you to be out half the season Messing up your knee. He’s caused a lot of havoc in your life. What can I do to soften this guy up? Did he do that to soften him up? Because to me, they never had no love and all this Brotherhood come from and how they are best friends. I call b***s**t on that one.”

As the season is just a couple of weeks away, the chemistry between these two will be closely watched. Over history, bitter rivals have become some of the best teammates. Notably, Dennis Rodman tormented Michael Jordan as a Bad Boy Piston. However, when they got together, the duo won championships in all their seasons together. Westbrook has a chip on his shoulder to defend his legacy.

Moreover, both Beverley and Brodie are desperate to write their names on the Larry O’Brien trophy. A common goal could be the foundation for a brotherhood. But the real verdict will only come once they take the court together.

Do you think this unlikely duo can take the Los Angeles Lakers to their 18th championship? Let us know your views in the comments below.