“I Apologize to All Cristiano Ronaldo Fans” – Mother of Moroccan Soccer Fan Girl, Who Trolled CR7, Pleads for Her Daughter’s Mental Health

The scenes of the soccer Legend Cristiano Ronaldo crying are still fresh in fans’ hearts. When Morocco defeated Portugal Shocking everybody on the planet. Those heartbreaking tears on that humid night in Al Thumama. It was a sign that a Legend is processing his dream breaking in front of his eyes. Many made comments and many mocked him, but every soccer fan can feel the pain behind his Tears of Ronaldo.

Among the thousands of fans making fun of Cristiano Ronaldo after the match, a girl went viral because of a video of her mocking Ronaldo. They shared the video over every meme page and went to every soccer community, and to say that fans were angry would be a huge understatement.

Going against a popular personality on the internet is always a double-edged sword, but when you are mocking the biggest player in the world when it comes to a fan base on the internet, it is scary. They were also outraged because of so many reasons, and the 9-year-old girl Somehow got in the center of all of it.

A mother appealed to fans of Cristiano Ronaldo

About a week after the video of the 9-year-old Moroccan girl making fun of Cristiano Ronaldo went viral, her mother had to make a video to apologize. The mother appealed about the harassment her daughter is facing online and how it is affecting the mental health of the kid.

221210 — DOHA, Dec. 10, 2022 — Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the Quarterfinal between Morocco and Portugal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2022. SPQATAR-DOHA-2022 WORLD CUP-QUARTERFINAL-MAR VS POR XiaoxYijiu PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Opening up about her kid and Addressing the harassment she said, “I am the mother of the girl who became famous because of the video of Cristiano Ronaldo… I just want to say that now my daughter is going through a very difficult Psychological state, to the point that she refuses to eat or talk because of those comments … I assure you that my daughter did not mean to insult Cristiano Ronaldo because she knows nothing about football, I apologize to all Cristiano Ronaldo fans for what happened. She is dealing with her mental health..“

While what the girl did was not okay, did she deserve all the harassment she and her family are going through? She faced the burning emotions of fans as their star soccer player left the stadium crying.

How Morocco beat Portugal

Outrage Settle even before the match started as the Coach of Portugal again decided not to include star striker and fan favorite Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting 11. He saw from the dugout feeling helpless, as Youssef En-Nesyri pulled a Ronaldo on Portugal and scored a mesmerizing goal.

The Portuguese Coach subbed Ronaldo off in the 51st minute after trying a lot to score an equalizer, but the Moroccan defense had already decided to make the Legend cry.

What are your thoughts on this whole controversy? Let us know in the comments.