I AM The Journey Features Artists from Many Backgrounds

In January 2020, the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts announced a new program of Grants for artists and Scholars from diverse communities. The end result of these Grants was a production and art exhibit called; I AM THE JOURNEY. It was a celebration of global Latter-day Saint Voices through art, music and dance. The purpose of this program was to honor diverse cultural legacies through a shared artistic community.

The Grants were funded by the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts and were made available to anyone worldwide who self-identified as part of the Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC) Latter-day Saint community.

Twenty Grants were awarded to visual artists, writers, composers, dramatists, and scholars. These works were displayed in the Conference Center lobby and on the stage at the conference center in Salt Lake City. It was an evening of entertainment and connection.

Kevin and Lita Giddins from the Center’s Race, Diversity & Inclusion Committee spearheaded the program and were the Visionaries behind the I AM project.

Kevin said, “it’s important to engage with artists of color so we can hear their stories in the way they tell history.”

According to Mykal Urbina the Executive Director for the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts, “The Center is committed to sharing the more global story of Latter-day Saints and to creating programs that amplify BIPOC artists.”

To see more about this program Watch for I AM The Journey this Saturday at Noon on KSL TV.