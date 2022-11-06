Hyperkalemia Causing Inappropriate Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Shocks in a Patient with End-Stage Renal Disease: A Case Report and Literature Review

Implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICD) are effective for the primary and secondary prevention of sudden cardiac death [1]. However, implantation of endocardial leads is associated with significant adverse events. Subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (S-ICD) are an alternative treatment option for ventricular arrhythmias [2]. It eliminates complications associated with traditional transvenous ICDs (TV-ICDs) [3]. Due to subcutaneous electrodes, rhythm detection and discrimination are challenging. T wave oversensing (TWOS) remains the main culprit for causing inappropriate shocks [4].

A 60-year-old woman with a medical history of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) on hemodialysis secondary to polycystic kidney disease since the age of 35 (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) presented to the emergency department due to shortness of breath , chest pain, and two unprovoked shocks from her S-ICD for the first time since placement. She presented with good compliance, anemia (baseline hemoglobin: 9-10 g/dL), hypertension, asthma, HIV on highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART), heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF; with an EF of 23%) due to nonischemic cardiomyopathy, and an S-ICD placed in the posterior axillary line with the subcutaneous electrodes traversing the right sternal border (Boston Scientific Emblem-MRI S-ICD A219/201798) for primary prevention in 2016. She was at a party drinking hard liquor when she received her first shock. Twenty-five minutes later, she received a second one. In addition, she complained of a mildly productive cough but denied fever, chest pain, paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea, orthopnea, nausea, vomiting, or worsening of lower extremity edema. She admitted to eating bananas and potatoes frequently.

Laboratory results showed a Hemoglobin of 11.9 g/dL, sodium of 138 mmol/L, potassium of 7.4 mmol/L, Creatinine of 6.6 mg/dL, a troponin level of < 0.01 ng/dL, and a BNP of 2171 pg/mL . An electrocardiogram (EKG) showed a normal sinus rhythm at a rate of 89 beats per minute (bpm) with poor R wave progression in the anterior leads, peaked T waves, and a prolonged QTc interval of 537 ms (Figure 1).

1: The 12-lead EKG shows normal sinus rhythm at a rate of 89 beats per minute with poor R wave progression in the anterior leads, peaked T waves, and a prolonged QTc interval of 537 ms.



The chest x-ray showed no consolidation, effusion, or pneumothorax.

During the patient’s most recent assessment in the device clinic, her presenting surface electrocardiogram (S-ECG) from the S-ICD showed a good amplitude of the QRS complex and appropriate QRS-T complex discrimination without T wave over-sensing or Therapies (appropriate or inappropriate). This is shown in Figure 2.

2: Surface electrocardiogram from the S-ICD: high QRS amplitude and appropriate QRS-T complex discrimination with normal potassium levels



Her S-ICD had been programmed to a shock zone of 240 bpm and a Conditional shock zone of 200 bpm with post-shock pacing turned on and SMART Pass turned off.

Following the shocks, device interrogation showed two episodes of tachycardia detected, with two shocks delivered during sinus rhythm, even though it was well below the programmed tachycardia zones. Double-counting due to T wave oversensing led to tachycardia detection and the delivery of a shock.

The first Episode demonstrates sinus rhythm at nearly 100 bpm with very low QRS amplitude and a tall T wave amplitude. There is appropriate QRS complex sensing and consistent T wave oversensing, resulting in double counting and a rate falling in the tachycardia detection zone, triggering a shock that resulted in the temporary disappearance of T wave oversensing (Figure 3).

3: Inappropriate S-ICD shock during sinus rhythm with a rate of 100 bpm. Note low-amplitude QRS Complexes relative to T waves with consistent oversensing resulting in double counting and satisfying tachycardia detection with subsequent delivery of an S-ICD shock (bolt).



A second Episode occurred about 15 minutes later (Figure 4), which showed sinus rhythm also around 100 bpm with QRS sensing and consistent T wave oversensing, resulting in double counting and a rate falling in the tachycardia detection zone, triggering a shock. No T wave oversensing was observed after the second shock.

4: Second shock during sinus rhythm.



Following interrogation of the device on admission, the Conditional shock zone was reprogrammed from 200 bpm to 220 bpm, and the SMART Pass algorithm was switched on. The sensing configuration was changed from secondary to alternate.

She underwent urgent hemodialysis for two hours, and 1.5 liters of ultrafiltrate (UF) were removed using an Opti 160 dialyzer with a 1K bath. A repeated basic metabolic panel (BMP) showed a Serum Creatinine level of 4.9 g/dL and a potassium level of 5.1 mmol/L.

On day two of admission, her basic metabolic panel (BMP) showed Serum potassium of 5.8 mmol/L. She underwent another round of dialysis for three hours, and 2.5L of UF was removed. A final BMP showed Serum potassium of 4.7 mmol/L. A repeat EKG showed a normal sinus rhythm with no peaking of T waves and a QTc interval of 477 ms. With no further episodes of shocks, she was discharged and was asked to follow up with her electrophysiologist on an outpatient basis.