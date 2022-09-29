Hype for the Gophers as a College Football Playoff contender is building

FOX’s Joel Klatt is all in on the undefeated Gophers football team.

Fresh off their beatdown of Michigan State, the Gophers have vaulted to No. 21 in the AP Top 25, quickly becoming favorites to win the Big Ten West and take on whoever wins the Big Ten East, be it Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State.

At the front of the boat with an oar in hand is Klatt, the college football Analyst who believes the Gophers are “rowing themselves into the College Football Playoff discussion.” That’s a massive claim from a respected voice.

