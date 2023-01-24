Hylton Performing Arts Center Offers FREE Dance for Parkinson’s Disease (Dance for PD®) Class

Provided by Hylton Performing Arts Center

A free movement class will be held at the Hylton Center on Friday, Feb. 10 from 1:00 to 2:15 pm for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease, their care partners, and friends. Experience is not required, and all levels of ability and mobility are welcome. Led by teaching artists Brandon Cournay and Billy Smith, members of the world-renowned Mark Morris Dance Group, this class will take place in the Jacquemin Family Foundation Rehearsal Hall and registration is required for this free class.

Dance for Parkinson’s Disease (Dance for PD ®) is a signature program of the Mark Morris Dance Group. This movement-based class empowers participants to explore music and movement in a safe and accessible environment. The class begins with gentle warm-up movements and progresses to combinations of movements set to a variety of uplifting music. In addition to offering physical benefits, the class also serves to reduce social isolation and create a sense of community.

About Dance for PD®

Dance for PD® offers internationally acclaimed, research-backed dance classes for people with Parkinson’s disease online, in New York City, and through a network of partners and Associates in more than 300 other communities in 25 countries. In Dance for PD® classes, participants are empowered to explore movement and music in ways that are refreshing, enjoyable, stimulating, and creative. Dance for PD® provides comprehensive teacher training and certification, creates innovative instructional media, and nurtures relationships among other organizations so that classes based on our model are widely available. Evidence from more than 40 peer-reviewed scientific studies serves to underpin the effectiveness and benefits of the Dance for PD teaching approach. The program has been Featured in such media channels as The New York Times, USA TodayNBC, CNN, NPR, and The Guardian and has received multiple awards for his groundbreaking work. For more information, please visit danceforpd.org.

To register for this free class at the Hylton Center, please complete information here or call the Hylton Center Ticket Office, 703-993-7759. For questions, email [email protected] The deadline for registration is Wednesday, Feb. 8.