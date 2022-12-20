Hyderabad Book Fair to start on Thursday

Hyderabad: The 35th edition of the popular National Book Fair, under the aegis of Hyderabad Book Fair Society, will be back in the city from December 22.

Being organized at Telangana Kala Bharathi grounds near NTR Stadium, this

will be a full-fledged edition after a dull Covid-induced fair last year.

This year’s book fair has been named after renowned short story writer Midde

Ramulu.

Coming up with the joint support of the state government and Telugu Sahitya

Akademi, the ensuing fair, lasting up to January 1, will have around 340

stalls. The Multilingual books, including Hindi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit,

Telugu and other languages, will be on varied subjects like literature,

children and progressive literature, classics, novels, stories science &

technology and story books. Study materials for competitive exams,

engineering and medical books among others, will also be available at the

fair.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the society’s secretary Sruthikanth Bharathi

said, “This time we are expecting a 20 lakh footfall. We are receiving many

inquiries from schools and colleges about the event. We are hopeful of a

large turnout of students. Moreover, we have distributed around seven lakh

free passes for various educational institutions”.

Meanwhile, Sahitya Akademi, Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, and Telugu Akademi will

be returning to the book fair after a long time.

The book fair will be open from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on weekdays and from 1 pm to

9 pm on weekends and public holidays.

…