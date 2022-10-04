‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professionals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) – A “hybrid” hotel is planned for the Las Vegas Arts District, catering to a mix of traditional tourists, travelers on work assignments, and locals who want to live in the budding Las Vegas city center.

The City of Las Vegas approved the project for 900 South Main Street. The hybrid hotel concept, which has already appeared in a number of major US cities, is being built by Developer ZLife, who helped bring the Todd English Hotel to the Arts District. Architect Edward Vance is also spearheading the design and construction.

The property will feature six floors with more than 240 rooms, a restaurant and a laundry area. Some floors will feature traditional hotel rooms, small studio apartments for people who want to live in Las Vegas, as well as hostel-style options for travelers on temporary assignments or gigs. Some units will have kitchenettes.

The Developer will partner with company Selina, which manages hostel-style living and co-working spaces in cities such as New York, Chicago, Miami and Washington, DC Vance said. The upscale hostel models have been increasingly popular with young professionals on temporary work assignments, seeking options that are not a traditional hotel, or a short-term rental through platforms such as Airbnb.

“It’s really getting Las Vegas ahead of the curve,” Vance said. “As the Arts District continues to evolve and mature, you’re going to see the need for these kinds of alternative housing products to be provided to the working folks in that district,” he said. “They just need a short-term, cost-effective place to call home for a moment,” Vance said.

Guests or residents can rent out electric cars that will be available in stations, Vance said. The project will also be built with environmental sustainability at the forefront, to make sure the building is energy efficient.

The timeline for completion could be within 18 months, Vance said.

