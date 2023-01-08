Hwang Hee-chan scores his first goal of the season : The DONG-A ILBO

Hwang Hee-chan (27, Wolverhampton) started scoring for the first time this season. On Sunday, in the 2022-2023 season England Football Association (FA) Cup Round of 64 visiting match against Liverpool, Hwang scored an equalizer just three minutes after being substituted in the 18th minute of the second half, when the team was falling behind 1 -2. This is Hwang’s first goal of the season for the team. It has been almost 11 months since he last scored a goal in a match against Arsenal in the English Premier League (EPL) on Feb. 25 last year. Before this match on Sunday, he had only recorded two assists this season.

Hwang rushed towards the goalpost after receiving a pass from Matheus Cunha (24) in the 21st minute of the second half. He slid and Touched the ball with his right foot after Cunha passed it low. The ball, initially struck by Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté’s foot and changed direction, hit Hwang’s side again before passing between goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s legs and hitting the net. On the soccer statistics site Whoscored.com, Hwang received a 7.5, the highest score for both teams. Sports media outlets ESPN and Eurosport also gave him the highest rating on his team.

Hwang, who scored five goals last season, has not had many opportunities to play this season. Before the World Cup in Qatar, they played in 11 English Premier League (EPL) matches but only started in three. In November of last year, Coach Julen Lopetegui took over as manager of Wolverhampton, providing him with an opportunity to bounce back. Under former Coach Bruno Lage, Hwang mostly stayed on the bench, but after Lopetegui took over, he started in three consecutive league games.

On that day, Wolverhampton played to a 2-2 draw with Liverpool and will have a replay at a later date. The England FA Cup has traditionally scheduled replay matches after a draw in 90 minutes.

On Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur advanced to the round of 32 in the FA Cup after defeating third-division team Portsmouth 1-0 with Harry Kane’s (30) winning goal. Son Heung-min started and played the entire game but could not record an attacking point.

Bae-Jung Kim [email protected]