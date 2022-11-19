HVCA celebrates 16th year of Arts & Greens Nov. 19-20

Holiday shoppers can kick off the holiday season ahead of Black Friday by purchasing gifts for everyone on their list in the festive, extravagantly-decorated 15th annual Arts & Greens Holiday Art Market Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20.

This free event is a true partnership between Huron Valley Council for the Arts and Bogie Lake Greenhouses, 1525 Bogie Lake Road in White Lake. There’s something for everyone on your holiday list in this extraordinary venue owned by Patty and Mark Watkins. It’s also a way to support local artists, as most Featured at this event are from the area. It takes place from 9 am to 5 pm Saturday and 10 am to 3:30 pm Sunday.

Sioux Trujillo, HVCA executive director, explained, “Arts and Greens is our annual fundraiser for the Huron Valley Council for the Arts. In its 16th year, Arts and Greens seeks to offer visitors a festive shopping experience featuring fine art and handmade goods, including small-batch food items and body products, pottery, jewelry, wood, and metalwork, fiber art, print, painting, mixed media, and more handcrafted by juried Michigan artists.”

Another highlight is the annual free winter evergreen workshops; conducted by Patty Watkins, co-owner of Bogie Lake Greenhouses, they are, unfortunately, full.