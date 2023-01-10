Huxley Ren Bunn, Author, Illustrator, and Newcomer to Children’s Literature, Wins the Gold Literary Titan Book Award for ‘Stan and Allen: A Book About Gender’

‘Stan and Allen: A Book About Gender’, is the newest release from up-and-coming author and Illustrator Huxley Ren Bunn and is the recipient of the Gold Literary Titan Book Award. Literary Titan recognizes Bunn’s latest children’s book for its original content, innovative theme, and elegant prose. Bunn’s book features the main character Stan, an alligator who helps his friends understand others in a gentle and caring way as he explains what it means to be non-binary.

“…a well-crafted children’s book explaining non-binary and different pronouns at an age-appropriate level.” ~ Literary Titan 5-Star Review

Author and illustrator, Huxley Ren Bunn, is making his mark on the world of children’s literature with the introduction of Stan and Allen: A Book About Gender. Bunn’s award-winning title is receiving praise for its tender approach to explaining gender identity to young readers. Literary Titan hails Bunn’s work as “…delightful and engaging [as it] encourages children to accept themselves and others around them.” Written with a younger audience in mind, Bunn’s brilliant presentation of gender discussions is ground-breaking in its ability to appeal to readers of all ages. Stan the alligator is leaving lasting impressions on readers–important and moving impressions that will set in motion a wave of kindness, empathy, and understanding.

“…a Fantastic read…for children and even adults!” ~ Literary Titan 5-Star Review

About the Book:

Stan and Allen are two alligator friends who decide to quench their thirst at the local Mud Slug. While placing their order, the friends discover that not everyone knows what it means to be non-binary. Stan, one of the main characters in Stan and Allen: A Book About Gender, sets out to help others better understand gender identity. Not only does Stan offer gentle explanations, but he also teaches others how to extend gender-neutral greetings, answer questions centered around Pronoun usage, and encourages those around him to advocate for themselves. Most importantly, Bunn’s award-winning characters teach Readers the importance of accepting themselves and others just as they are.

“Beautifully written and illustrated. Timely and informative.” ~ Amazon 5-Star Review

About the Author:

At the age of 22, Huxley Ren Bunn is off to an amazing start as a children’s author. His book Stan and Allen: A Book About Gender is teaching Readers of all ages about what it means to be non-binary in a non-threatening way. Bunn identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns he/him and they/them and has encountered difficult experiences coming out to people who are unsure of what the term non-binary means.

New to the world of children’s books, Bunn derives inspiration from children’s books Frankenstein Makes a Sandwich and The Spider and the Fly. Bunn is excited to help educate others with this friendly conversation about gender in Stan and Allen: A Book About Gendera book for which he hand-drew the illustrations.

“Great way to start these often difficult conversations around gender.” ~ Amazon 5-Star Review

Available in paperback and hardcover on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Media Contact

Company Name: Literary Titan

Contact person: Huxley Ren Bunn

Email: Send Email

City: San Diego

Country: CA

Country: United States

Website: https://www.huxleyrenbunn.com/