Hutson Scores in 1-1 Draw For Men’s Soccer

The Lindenwood men’s soccer team (0-2-1, 0-0-0 OVC) played to a 1-1 draw with Northern Illinois (2-1-2, 0-0-0 MAC) on Thursday night from DeKalb, Ill .

GAME OVERVIEW

Northern Illinois opened the game with the first four shots of the contest, but Medlin Sabotic made a pair of early saves, keeping the game scoreless. Lindenwood settled into the game, recording the next three shots, including one on goal as both Keepers were sharp during the opening half. Sabotic finished the half with six saves, while the NIU keeper compiled a pair of stops in what was a scoreless opening half.

Northern Illinois got on the board in the 49th minute, taking a 1-0 lead early in the second half. Lindenwood had quality scoring chances throughout the second half and pushed for the equalizer, which came off the foot of Cole Hutson in the 64th minute, his first goal as a Lion. Feho Sabotic picked up an assist on the score. Lindenwood worked to take the lead, earning a late corner, but were unable to find the back of the net, as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

GAME LEADERS

Hutson (one goal, one shot)

Anis Smajlovic (two shots, one SOG)

Feho Sabotic (one assist, one SOG)

UP NEXT

The Lions will head to Des Moines, Iowa for a Matchup with Drake on Tuesday, September 13. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm