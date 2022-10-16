Hutchinson High School senior competes in KSHAA state golf tournament

Hutchinson High School senior competes in KSHAA state golf tournament

Senior Kailey Findley of Hutchinson High is state bound in golf and ready to roll.

“I am very excited and just a little nervous,” she said.

Five days from the KSHSAA state tournament, Findley and her head Coach Charlie Pierce spent lots of time on the Carey Park Golf Course in South Hutchinson.

Head Coach Charlie Pierce said he has seen tons of growth in Findley this season. He is also impressed with how well she leads the girls on the team.

“She has stepped into a leadership role really well,” he said. “Even though she is quiet, she does everything right, and the girls see that.”

More:2022 Kansas State Fair was a success – Here’s how…

Findley also likes to take charge.

“It was pretty nice to become a leader,” Findley said. “I got to help a lot of the girls, and I am excited to watch them next year.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button