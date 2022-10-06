Hutchinson Community Foundation Grants support arts, children and health

Nearly $60,000 flowed into the Hutchinson community recently to fund a variety of needs and initiatives at six nonprofit organizations.

Grants from the Hutchinson Community Foundation’s “Fund for Reno County” were allocated to areas including the arts, children and families, and health and wellness.

Established in 1990, the fund serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County.

Its Grants may support an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding, or an opportunity that needs a bit of local funding to leverage resources for the community, according to the Foundation.

Grant proposals are welcomed six times a year as part of an ongoing cycle, with awards decided in January, March, May, July, September, and November.

“We’re happy the open cycle seems to work well for our community partners,” said Program Officer Sarah Blake, who oversees the community foundation’s Grants program. “This is our third year offering Fund for Reno County Grants through an open cycle.”

