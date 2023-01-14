Husky Kicker Might Be Spring Football’s Best Position Battle

Peyton Henry was part of the University of Washington football team for so long, he kicked during three of Chris Petersen’s six seasons as head coach.

A Danville, California, native, he kicked throughout Jimmy Lake’s not quite two full seasons as the Husky sideline leader.

He handled the place-kicking responsibilities throughout Kalen DeBoer’s initial campaign in charge.

Yet the indefatigable Henry — after converting 189 of 192 extra-point kicks and 71 of 88 field goals in his long-winding career — has left the building, presumably to see if he can find similar steady work in the NFL.

