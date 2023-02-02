Husky Heritage Sports Museum Open For Select February Basketball Games

The J. Robert Donnelly Husky Heritage Sports Museum, located in the Alumni House on the UConn Storrs campus, will be open to the public before and after three Husky basketball games in February. The open hours will mark the first time the museum has been made available for public viewing since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alumni House is located at 2384 Alumni Drive and fans will be able to access the museum through the front door. It is near the north end of the Sherman Family Sports Complex.

The museum will be open two hours before and one hour after the following games:

Wednesday, Feb. 15, Women’s game vs. Creighton at 7 pm, museum will be open from 5 to 7 pm and approximately 9:15 to 10:15 pm

Saturday, Feb. 18, men’s game vs. Seton Hall at noon, museum will be open from 10 am to noon and approximately 2:15 to 3:15 pm

Wednesday, Feb. 22, men’s game vs. Providence at 6:30 pm, museum will be open from 4:30 to 6:30 pm and approximately 8:45 to 9:45 pm

Light refreshments will be served while the museum is open.

The Husky Heritage Sports Museum is an Ultimate destination for both longtime fans of the school and first-time visitors. The museum tells the story of all UConn teams, the coaches, and student-athletes who have been part of the rich history that constitutes the Husky experience.

In addition, a documentary about Husky men’s basketball Legend Worthy Patterson — “Pushing Boundaries: UConn’s First NBA Player” — will make its campus Premiere in the museum on Feb. 22 and will be shown on a repeating basis. The documentary was produced by Ronnie Forchheimer of Be Good or Be Gone Media and who knew the late Patterson his entire life.