Husky Football Receives High 5s in Forde, Wilner Preseason Polls

Thirty-six hours after Georgia made its primetime pitch to become the next NFL expansion franchise, the mock Top 25 rankings for 2023 began Rolling off the presses much like Newspapers once did.

The University of Washington Huskies, similar to that SEC juggernaut, is turning up on all of these prognostications.

While Georgia has No. 1 locked down in nearly all of these exercises for the coming college football season, Kalen DeBoer’s team finds itself moving up more and more in the neighborhood practically with each new release.

