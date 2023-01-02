Husky Basketball Bottoms Out with Ugly Loss to UCLA

A new year usually holds promise for everyone, a chance to right a wrong, lose some extra pounds, basically start over.

Someone needs to tell that to the University of Washington basketball team.

On New Year’s Day, the Huskies couldn’t shake their lingering malaise from 2022 and lost for the fifth time in their past eight outings, dropping a 74-49 decision to the 11th-ranked UCLA Bruins as the calendar unceremoniously Flipped over at Alaska Airlines Arena.

