Huskies Women’s basketball remains undefeated | News, Sports, Jobs

HOUGHTON — The Michigan Tech Women’s basketball team kept their winning streak going with a 64-54 win over the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears at the SDC Gym on Tuesday afternoon.

It was the Huskies third win in a row and their first at home for the 2022-23 season.

“It was awesome to be at home,” said Huskies Coach Sam Clayton. “I thought we played very hard and defended hard and took away most of their tendencies.

“It was good to see us take a step defensively, which I felt we needed to do as to improve from Saturday’s game.”

The Huskies pushed out to a 14-12 lead after the first 10 minutes and never looked back. They outscored the Golden Bears, 20-13, in the second quarter, and it was a 34-25 Michigan Tech lead at the half.

The third and fourth quarters were much the same with Michigan Tech staying ahead by at least eight points for the rest of the game. The Golden Bears could not come within striking distance.

Michigan Tech’s Alex Rondorf led the scoring for the Huskies with a double-double. The junior guard had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

“Alex had an awesome day not just with her shot but the way she cuts screens and rebounds,” said Clayton. “Defensively, she does what we ask of her. She is a very high-IQ player.”

Following Rondorf in points was starting guard Katelyn Meister with 13 points.

Clayton also noted the strong play of sophomore center Mady Draak. At 6-foot-1, Draak’s job was to guard the Bearcats center, Lindsey Becher, and she did just that.

“I was very happy with Mady,” Clayton said. “She did a great job defensively. She rebounded and affected shots, and she hit a shot herself.”

The Huskies shot just 37.9% (22-58) from the field. They were 29.6% (8-27) in three pointers. The Golden Bears shot not much better at 38.6% (22-57) from the field and were 23.5% (4-17) in triples. Sarah Kuma led the team with 17 points and Lindsey Becher followed with 10.

Clayton would have liked to have seen that shooting percentage a little higher.

“Offensively, we were just off tonight,” she said. “We got some open Threes and layups that we missed. But our ball movement and cuts at times were good. We still have to take care of the ball as we head towards Thursday.”

Up next

The Huskies head to Southwest Minnesota State on Thursday. Tipoff is at 7 pm Then on Saturday they are at Minnesota-Crookston.