Huskies volleyball falls against the Bulldogs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) – The Michigan Tech volleyball team fell 3-0 to Ferris State Friday (Sept. 16) at the SDC Gym. The Bulldogs won 25-14, 25-18, and 25-19.

“Ferris is playing really well right now, and we’re still figuring it out. out. who we are,” Tech Coach Matt Jennings said. “The good thing is that we get another opportunity tomorrow to continue to grow and get better.”

Tech is now 6-4 overall and 0-3 in the GLIAC and hosts Lake Superior State at 2 pm Saturday.

FSU (5-6, 3-0 GLIAC) led from start to finish. Kills by Lindy Oujiri and Meg Raabe got the Huskies within four at 15-11 in the first set, but the visitors closed on a 9-1 run to take the lead. Janie Grindland tallied three kills in the first and was a presence at the net with a number of first touches.

The Bulldogs built an early five-point lead in the second. Oujiri, Morgan Radtke, and Makena Wesol had kills to cut the margin to two before FSU went on a 5-0 run to take control and lead 2-0 at the break. Wesol tallied three kills in the second.

Tech forced Ferris into five attacking errors in the third. Brooke Dzwik and Jillian Kuizenga combined for six kills, but Ferris led by as many as six and closed on a 9-5 run to take the win.

Olivia Heidel set the offense with 23 assists, and Carissa Beyer had 12 digs on defense. Janie Grindland led Tech with six kills while six other Huskies tallied at least three kills.

Claire Nowicki had a match-high 15 kills for the Bulldogs while Oli Henneman-Dallape added 14. Kaylee Maat tallied 36 assists, and Leah Bylut registered 20 digs.

