Huskies To Kick off Hockey East Action vs. Northeastern

STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut Women’s hockey team is set to begin a home and home series with Rival and reigning Hockey East Champion, Northeastern University Friday, and Saturday to kick off Hockey East action.

The Huskies will travel to Boston Friday, October 7 to kick off the Home and Home series on NESN with puck drop at 2pm. UConn returns to Matthews Arena for the first time since their 3-1 loss in the Hockey East Championship game.

UConn enters the Matchup with Northeastern posting a 4-0-0 overall record. The Huskies currently have four players with two goals, and eight players with one goal. Leading the way for UConn is senior defenseman Claire Peterson who has two goals and two assists for four points on the season. Peterson is the reigning Hockey East Defender of the week and has two power play goals and four blocked shots on the season.

Northeastern enters the Matchup vs. UConn posting a 2-0 overall record and is currently ranked no.3 in the country. Northeastern is led by Alina Mueller and Holly Abela both with three goals apiece.

Both games will be streamed on ESPN+ while Friday’s game will also be featured on NESN.