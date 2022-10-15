Huskies Kick Off 2022-23 Basketball Season With First Night

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn basketball programs celebrated the start of the 2022-23 season with First Night on Friday evening in Gampel Pavilion.

The basketball programs were split into the Blue and White Teams. The Blue Team was captioned by Paige Bueckers and included Inês Bettencourt, Joey Calcaterra , Amari DeBerry , Caroline Ducharme , Aubrey Griffin , Jordan Hawkins , Andrew Hurley Andre Johnson, Jr., Tristen Newton , Ayanna Patterson , Apostolos Roumoglou , Adama Sanogo and Richie Springs .

The White Team, captained by Andre Jackson, Jr., included Naheim Alleyne, Ice Brady , Donovan Clinga , Hassan Diarra , Aaliyah Edwards , Azzi Fudd , Yarin Hasson , Emmett Hendry , Samson Johnson Dorka Juhász, Alex Karaban Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Nika Mühl.

Azzi Fudd and Alex Karaban won the Three-Point Contest title for the White Team.

Samson Johnson had two perfect scores to win the Dunk Contest as the White Team swept the night.

The men’s team begins the 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 pm against Stonehill College in the XL Center. The Women’s program begins the season on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 pm in Gampel Pavilion.