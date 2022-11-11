Huskies Host DePaul In Women’s Basketball Home Opener Saturday

Women’s Basketball | November 11

DeKALB, IL – The Northern Illinois University Women’s basketball team plays its home opener on Saturday at 1 pm, taking on longtime rivals DePaul at the NIU Convocation Center.

Saturday’s game starts a three-game homestand for the Huskies, who were 10-3 at the Convocation Center last season. The first 200 NIU students in attendance Saturday will get a free Red Out t-shirt. For tickets, log on to NIU Huskies.com or call the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at 815-753-PACK (7225). Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN3 as well as WDKB 94-9 FM and the NIU Huskies App.

NIU opened the 2022-23 season Monday night at #9/10 Notre Dame. It was the first time the Huskies faced a ranked opponent since 2011. The Huskies outrebounded the Fighting Irish 45-43 but were unable to overcome 22 turnovers in an 88-48 loss. Janae Poisson (Matteson, Ill./Marian Catholic) led NIU with 14 points off the bench in her 100th career game as a Huskie.

Jayden Marable (Bolingbrook, Ill./Bolingbrook) had 11 points at Notre Dame. She was 5-for-8 from the field with a three-pointer. It was her seventh game in double figures out of her last nine dating back to last season. In that nine game stretch the senior guard is averaging 10.9 points and 2.9 assists per game.

The Huskies and Blue Demons will meet on the Hardwood for the 43rdrd time is Saturday. DePaul leads the all-time series 35-7 after last season’s 103-71 win at Wintrust Arena. A’Jah Davis (DeKalb, Ill./Montverde Academy [Fla.]) led all scorers with 26 points and added a team-high 13 rebounds. Darrione Rogers led five DePaul players in double-figure scoring with 20 points.

DePaul won its home opener Wednesday night 96-45 over American at Wintrust Arena. Preseason All-American forward Aneesah Morrow led the Blue Demons with 24 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Rogers added 18 points. DePaul shot 49.3 percent from the field and held American to 3-for-20 from the three-point arc. The Blue Demons, picked to finish fourth in the Big East this season, were 22-11 last season and were an at-large selection to the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies play the second of their three consecutive home games on Tuesday, Nov. 15 against Southern Indiana for Education Day. Tip-off is at 11 am

–NIU–