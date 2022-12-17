Huskie Men’s Basketball Donates Computers to Kishwaukee Family YMCA

DEKALB, Ill. – The Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team has partnered with the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, providing it with a pair of new laptops for its Before and After School Program. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), the Huskies made an appearance at the YMCA, dropping off the computers while spending a portion of the afternoon playing basketball and interacting with the children in the program. The laptop donation was made possible by Tutoring America Inc.

“I would like to thank Tutoring America for their generous donation of iPads to the men’s basketball team as well as partnering with us to provide laptops to the Kishwaukee Family YMCA,” said NIU Senior Associate Athletic Director/Sports Administration/Senior Woman Administrator Courtney Vinson. “This technology has helped improve the men’s basketball student-athlete experience and allowed us to partner with the YMCA to provide additional resources for their after-school program, which benefits children throughout the DeKalb and Sycamore communities.”

“It is great to have these laptops donated from the basketball program and for us to have the technology here for kids to do homework,” said Marc Marion, CFO of the Kishwaukee Family YMCA. “With our afterschool kids, their parents work a little bit later, so they can come here, do homework, and play around. The more computers we have the better. In today’s environment, I don’t think you can talk about education without talking about computers, so it is the most important thing, and I am so happy that NIU selected us for this donation.”

NIU men’s basketball head coach Rashon Burno saw the YMCA as an excellent organization for its program to partner with in the local community.

“This is what it is about,” said Burno. “All of us were that age at some point and most of the guys that make up this team come from the inner-city, so being able to give back to a community center like the YMCA that helps not just the students, but the parents who need a safe place to send their kids while they are out trying to provide a living. It is also great for us and our student-athletes to give back to the community, put a smile on the faces of young kids and give them someone to look up to.”

The YMCA’s Before and After School Program engages kids in physically active, learning, and imaginative activities that encourage exploration of who they are and what they can achieve. In addition to supplementing what they have learned in school, they participate in interactive learning that helps build healthy habits, active lifestyles, and continued learning. Students get assistance with their homework from trained Y staff, form long-lasting friendships that enhance their development and growth, and learn skills that can build self-confidence.

“In 2023, we are going to have a lot of technology-oriented programs for the kids planned,” said Marion. “The computers that we are getting from the NIU men’s basketball team will be used for our Before and After School Program, but we also have a STEM lab that we are building with 3D printers, paper circuits and robots and kids from the area will be able to come learn about how to program, how to build stuff and how electricity works, so it is going to be an exciting technology year.”

The NIU men’s basketball team will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 17, when they travel to VCU. The Huskies return home to the NIU Convocation Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20, as they host UAlbany, game time against the Great Danes is slated for 1 pm Tickets are available now at NIUHuskies.com/tickets or by calling 815-753-PACK (7225).