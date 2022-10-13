Huskie Madness Set for October 27

Men’s Basketball | October 12

DEKALB, Ill. — Huskie fans can get their first look at the 2022-23 Northern Illinois University men’s and Women’s basketball teams and enjoy a concert featuring Adam Wilson and OG Stevo at Huskie Madness on Thursday night, October 27 at 6 pm at the NIU Convocation Center.

Huskie Madness is free to NIU students and season ticket members; tickets are $10 for the general public. NIU students can claim their tickets via the NIU mobile ticket system while season ticket members can claim their tickets inside entrance two of the Convocation Center on the night of the event.

In addition to Huskie basketball and performances by Adam Wilson and OG Stevo, one NIU student will have the opportunity to make a halfcourt shot and win a car courtesy of Kunes Auto Group. Huskie Madness will also feature live music by DJ Entre and a performance by the NIU Silverettes.

Second year head coach Rashon Burno and the NIU men’s basketball team returns a Talented roster led by All-MAC honoree Keshawn Williams . The Huskies went a perfect 3-0 on their foreign trip to Canada in August, averaging 106.0 points per game during the three-game trip.

NIU Women’s basketball Returns three all-conference honorees in First Team All-MAC forward A’Jah Davis and Honorable mention guards Chelby Koker and Janae Poisson who led the Huskies to a top-four finish in the conference a season ago.

Both teams will take part in a number of on-court events during Huskie Madness, including a three-point contest and a skills competition.

Adam Wilson is a Pop/Hip-Hop singer/songwriter/producer from DeKalb. After graduating from NIU in 2019, he moved to New York City and then to Los Angeles where he is currently based. Adam has opened for the likes of Dej Loaf and Polo G. Continuing to perfect his craft; he strives to spread love and positivity and bring people together through his music. Currently, Adam Wilson is working on a full-length album, composing music for TV and Film, and performing in Los Angeles. He is excited to come home to perform and represent for NIU and his hometown.

OG Stevo is a Nigerian-American artist from Chicago’s north side and has been compared to artists such as Young Pappy and Polo G, two legends from the area. Stevo, an independent artist who has no major co-signs, has scored placements from Lyrical Lemonade, The Chicago Reader, Revolt TV, Vocalo Radio, and many more. Stevo has also found his way into the daily mixes at the radio powerhouse, Power 92 or 92.3, being played by Hotrod, DJ Nephets, and DJ Pharris. Stevo, along with his team, has created a nonprofit, “OG Cares,” in which they’ve orchestrated a toy and coat drive for the past number of years, raising hundreds of toys and coats, while also raising money for families in need .

Single game basketball tickets are also on sale now. Men’s basketball single-game reserved seating is $10 while general admission tickets are available for just $8. Reserved single-game seats for Huskie Women’s basketball are available for $8 with general admission seating at $6. NIU Basketball season tickets are also still on sale with men’s basketball season tickets starting as low as $80 and Women’s basketball season tickets starting at just $35. For more information on NIU Basketball tickets visit NIUHuskies.com/tickets or call 815-753-PACK (7225).

The 2022-23 Huskie basketball season begins when the Women’s basketball team hosts Loras in an exhibition contest on Saturday, Oct. 29 with the regular season home opener set for Saturday, Nov. 12 against DePaul. The Huskie men’s basketball team opens the season with an exhibition game against McKendree on Monday, Oct. 31, and the regular season opener is set for Monday, Nov. 7 against Illinois Springfield.