Huskers Post 87-60 Win in Exhibition

Lincoln, Neb. – Juan Gary had 23 points and nine rebounds off the bench, while Nebraska used a pair of second-half spurts to cruise to an 87-60 win over Chadron State Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Gary had 15 of his points in the second half during two decisive runs, including five in a 13-2 run after Chadron State cut Nebraska’s 15-point Halftime lead to six in the opening minutes of the second half.

Leading 44-38, Gary, along with senior transfers Sam Griesel and Emmanuel Bandoumel scored all 13 points over the next four-plus minutes as the Huskers stretched the lead to 57-40, their largest lead at the time.

Gary went 9-of-17 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, and had five of the Huskers’ 19 Offensive rebounds in under 20 minutes of work.

Griesel joined Gary in double figures with 14 points and seven assists, while 13 players cracked the scoring column in the win.

The Huskers put the game away later in the second half, as Gary had 10 points in a 21-0 run over a five-minute span as Nebraska led by as many as 34 before emptying the bench in the final five minutes.

In all, the Huskers shot 47.1 percent from the field and had 17 assists, while holding Chadron State to 38.1 percent shooting and forcing 18 turnovers.

Nebraska got off to a slow start before the Husker bench keyed a 16-2 spurt that turned an early deficit into a double-figure lead. Gary had six points in the run, as the Huskers built a 29-15 lead after a Griesel basket with 7:21 left in the half. Nebraska kept the double-figure lead the rest of the half and led by as many as 16 in the opening 20 minutes.

Chadron State had a pair of players scoring in double digits, with Bryce Latimer notching 12 and Freddy Reeves Jr. contributing 10.

The Huskers will travel to Boulder, Colo., next Sunday, Oct. 30 to take on Colorado for their second exhibition game. Tipoff is set for 5 pm (central) with coverage provided by Huskers Radio Network.