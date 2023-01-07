Huskers offer four-star defender with familiar football name

He has a name plenty familiar to football fans and is already regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Huskers are in on his recruitment too, with Willis McGahee IV receiving an offer from Nebraska on Friday. He’s the son of the former Miami Hurricanes star running back and 11-year NFL standout of the same name.

McGhaee IV is a four-star edge defender from Miami Palmetto, ranked No. 97 nationally by 247Sports among all players in his class.

If the school sounds familiar, that’s where the Husker cornerback signs Dwight Bootle II is from. Bootle expressed his excitement about Nebraska’s offer to McGahee on social media.

247Sports’ Andrew Ivins wrote of McGahee during a Jamboree event of top South Florida prospects in August: “Willis McGahee IV was arguably the best edge rusher on hand as he created plenty of pressure from a two-point stance. Some will be turned away by his subpar measurables, but the 2024 cycle in the Sunshine State seems to lack exterior pass rushers. That could make McGahee, who is an NFL legacy, even more valuable.”

The prospect’s father was a star on the Miami team in 2001 that defeated Nebraska 37-14 in the national championship game in the Rose Bowl.

Florida will be a state, and already has been, that Matt Rhule’s staff will look to recruit hard for the Huskers.

Secondary Coach Evan Cooper is from Miami, so he has obvious connections there. But he’s not the only one linked to the area on the Nebraska staff.

“We ask people in Pennsylvania and we ask people in Florida to send their kids to us,” Rhule said on early signing day. “They were here this past weekend, and it was kind of cold, and it is a long way. I think they looked at Terrance Knighton and said ‘He just picked his family up and came here to follow Coach Rhule.’ And they looked at (Evan Cooper) and EJ (Barthel) and all of these guys, and I think it sent a great message to them that if they believe in what Matt is doing that some of them would even leave NFL jobs to come work for him then I can trust him well.”