Huskers lose out on Georgia TE transfer

Nebraska football recruiting took another hit on Monday as former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brett Seither announced he was headed somewhere other than Lincoln. The Huskers had been hoping to add the two-time national champion to a roster that is decidedly light on tight ends.

Seither became a Nebraska football recruiting target last week and was in town over the weekend along with a couple of his former teammates. It’s not clear how close the Huskers got to Landing the commitment, especially considering what school they ended up choosing.

According to Rivals, the tight end ended up picking Georgia Tech. That would make it appear that Nebraska football recruiting had its work cut out for it when it came to luring the player out of the Peach State.

Seither is from that part of the country, being originally from Clearwater, Florida. It’s possible he decided that making the Trek to Nebraska was a little more than he could stomach.

In the form of a Nebraska football recruiting loss, this decision is certainly an unfortunate one. On the other hand, unlike Walter Rouse, who was a proven starter at his position, Seither is a bit of an unknown commodity. Seither has a total of four career receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. They did not record a catch in 2022.

Nebraska Football Recruiting Hits Or Misses

The Huskers are still working hard to bring in transfers as well as 2023 high school signees. That could end up meaning that Matt Rhule and company just start looking for a tight end from another source.

It could also mean the Cornhuskers will just start going into the 2023 season with the tight ends that are currently on staff. However, it appears Rhule and company aren’t the kind to just take this kind of news sitting down. The next move for Nebraska football recruiting could be quite interesting in this regard.