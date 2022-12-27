Huskers look to be players for Texas tight end

While the 2023 cycle is almost over, the Nebraska football recruiting operation is rolling right along into the future. Matt Rhule and company have been working hard for future classes and this weekend, that meant an offer for a 2025 prospect who could really see his offers take off in the very near future in Kiotti Armstrong.

Armstrong certainly has the build that Nebraska football recruiting gurus are going to take a long hard look at. Despite just being in the 2025 class, he’s already standing 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 245 pounds.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Huskers are far from the only school that’s come calling. And they almost certainly won’t be the last. However, he’s not someone who has an absolute ton of offers on his Ledger just yet.

In fact, those driving the Nebraska football recruiting train are getting in on Kiotti Armstrong early enough that Matt Rhule and company are only the second FBS school to come calling. They are in fact the first school outside the state of Texas to give the tight end an official offer.

That might be one way for Rhule to get his foot in the door. At the moment, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are the leaders for Armstrong’s services. He’s also got offers from Texas State and Incarnate Word. He’s also interested in getting an offer from TCU, although that hasn’t materialized just yet.

The courtship by Nebraska football recruiting is also interesting because it shows once again how interested Rhule is in really getting a beachhead in Texas. Kiotti Armstrong is just a handful of Texas kids that have seen the Cornhuskers come calling in the last week. That includes a 2024 prospect that is considered both one of the best players in the Lone Star State and the entire class. This offer shows that the new Husker head coach is extremely serious about reestablishing the Texas pipeline that has largely run dry over the last few regimes.