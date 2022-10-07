Huskers Gear Up For Purdue Fall Invite

The Nebraska men’s golf team returns to action as they travel to West Lafayette, Ind. to compete in the Purdue Fall Invite, Oct. 10-11.

Nebraska will travel to Indiana on Saturday before playing a practice round on Sunday. The team will traverse the Kampen Course at Purdue University and its Par 72, 7,465-yard layout. The event will tee off on Monday, October 10 at 8:00 am (CT) with a shotgun start and will play 36 holes. On Tuesday, action wraps up with tee times set to begin at 8:00 am (CT) Tuesday.

Nebraska will be joined by fellow Big Ten members Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, and hosts Purdue. The rest of the field features a southern presence, with LSU, Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Central Arkansas, VCU, Little Rock, Illinois State, Ball State and Eastern Michigan completing the strong 15 team field.

“We will be tested once again with a great field on a very difficult golf course,” head Coach Judd Cornell said. “Some guys are playing some great golf so it will be fun to watch them get tested on Purdue’s home course,” he also added.

Cornell’s first Nebraska Squad will look to build on its solid start to the 2022 fall season, where they placed fourth at the Badger Invitational in Verona, Wisc. (Sep. 12-13) and 10th at the William H. Tucker Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico (Sep. 23-24).

Will Marshall (Elburn, Ill.) will golf out of the number one spot in the Husker lineup. Marshall has started his fall season on fire, finishing in the Top-25 in both of his outings this year, and has set career bests in one round score of 68 and a 16th place finish, both at the Badger Invite in Verona, Wisc. He has also posted a 72 stroke average through five rounds played.

Jeremy Sisson , the junior from Skaneateles, NY, has also played strong to open this fall season. He also set a career best with a 68 in the first round of the Badger Invite and has produced a 73 stroke average through five rounds played.

Harry Crockett , the sophomore from Oxted, England, will make his third straight lineup appearance, golfing out of the number three slot. Crockett has posted two solid efforts in his first season as a Husker, and has a robust 73.40 stroke average through five rounds played.

Rounding out the Husker lineup are two players trying to make an impact. Evan McDermott (Spring Lake, Mich) competed individually at the Badger Invite, shooting a 148 (+6), but is making his first lineup appearance as a Husker. Meanwhile, Grant Jabenis the sophomore from Omaha, Neb., will compete in his first action as a Husker.

Competing individually in West Lafayette will be a true freshman Davis Johnson . The true freshman from Chaska, Minn. will look to make an immediate impact for the Big Red.

The individual tournament will be taking place at the same time as the team tournament, and will be at the nearby Ackerman-Allen golf course and its Par 72, 7,275 yard layout.

Live scoring for both tournaments can be found at GolfStat.com. You can also follow along on twitter at @HuskersGolf.

Purdue Fall Invitational

West Lafayette, Ind.

Kampen Golf Course (Par 72, 7,465 Yards)

October 10-11, 2022

Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 10 (Rounds 1&2) – 8:00 am (CT) – Tee Times

Monday, Oct. 11 (Round 3) – 8:00 am (CT) – Tee Times

Live Scoring: GolfStat.com

Participating Teams (15)

Purdue

Tennessee

LSU

Indiana

Nebraska

Iowa

L.A. Tech

Memphis

Maryland

Central Arkansas

VCU

Little Rock

Illinois State

Ball State

Eastern Michigan