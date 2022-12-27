Huskers among favorites for 4-star defensive back

Nebraska football recruiting efforts for the 2023 class aren’t entirely over, but they are starting to shift focus to the 2024 cycle. If the latest announcement by 4-star defensive back Aeryn Hampton is any indication, Matt Rhule and his new staff are having some early success for the next group of signees coming next winter.

The Daingerfield, Texas corner gave Nebraska football recruiting fans and coaches a bit of an early Christmas gift on Saturday when he dropped the teams that are among his favorites. They named 10 teams in total with the Huskers being in the mix alongside Texas, LSU, Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado, Ole Miss, TCU, and Michigan State.

There is obviously a long way to go when it comes to winning Aeryn Hampton over, but the Cornhuskers being in the mix for such a talented player is only good news. Rhule’s bunch has been working hard on recruiting since arriving in Lincoln. They’re clearly getting attention from recruits.

Reading The Tea Leaves On Nebraska Football Recruiting Target

So just how much of a chance do the Huskers really have? Well, the fact that he was long committed to the Longhorns before decommitting at the end of November isn’t a bad thing.

When it comes to recruiting experts, it appears there isn’t really much in the way of a Consensus on where the young man is going to end up, if it’s not Texas. 247Sports actually has NU running a distant second in terms of who will end up getting Aeryn Hampton’s commitment. On3 believes both LSU and Alabama are the most likely contenders.

That Nebraska football recruiting efforts are zeroing in on someone like Aeryn Hampton is noteworthy. Texas hasn’t been a place the Huskers have paid much attention in recent years. Matt Rhule aims to change that and might stand a chance to do it, considering how well-regarded he is in the state.