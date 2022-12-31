Huskers a top contender for 4-star Pittsburgh running back

Nebraska football recruiting efforts in Pennsylvania have certainly ramped up under Matt Rhule. Those efforts might be paying off big-time in regards to one 4-star running back.

The Nebraska football recruiting battle to land Cheltenham running back Tre McLeod is far from over. But the Cornhuskers are definitely in the mix for the 4-star prospect in the 2024 class. Earlier this week, they announced their final eight schools and NU was among them.

McLeod has offers from 10 FBS schools at the moment and he recently pared down his list to his final eight. The most interesting thing that stands out among that group is that he’s clearly looking at quite a few schools from his home region. That could be a bad thing for Nebraska football recruiting efforts. It might also be a plus if he’s looking to get away from home while still getting to play in the same conference as Penn State and Maryland (two of his other favorites.)

Alongside the Huskers, Nittany Lions, and Terrapins, McLeod named Pitt, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M as his front runners. Those last two schools show that he’s clearly not completely ruled out leaving Pennsylvania. However, it is interesting that the Cornhuskers would be the farthest west of any school the 8th best running back in Pennsylvania is considering.

Nebraska football recruiting may not have to wait long

Not long after Tre McLeod announced he’d narrowed down his favorites to eight he put up another post hinting that a commitment was coming soon.

Get me to 1k followers I’m going to post my commitment!!! — Tre Mcleod (@tremcleod13) December 28, 2022

Of course, considering that it’s not clear if he’s taken any official visits anywhere, it’s hard to know how serious he was. He posted that when he gets 1,000 followers on Twitter he’d post his commitment. He’s now well past that number and hasn’t pulled the trigger on a school just yet.

For what it’s worth, On3 believes that the Philly back has a strong lean towards Ole Miss. If he doesn’t commit to the Rebels however, it appears to be anyone’s guess where he might end up.

For now, the Nebraska football recruiting apparatus will just try and keep the pressure on and be the last one standing when Tre McLeod eventually makes the call.