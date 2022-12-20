Husker volleyball’s Nicklin Hames says Goodbye after five seasons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nicklin Hames said Goodbye to the Husker faithful in a Twitter post on Monday.

Hames, a Nebraska volleyball setter, finished her fifth season with the Huskers in a loss to Oregon in the NCAA Tournament.

This season, Hames played in 78 sets, picking up 448 assists and 225 digs.

During her career, she earned several accolades, including All-American honors in 2020.

Hames also played in two national championship games, but the Huskers lost both.

“I will forever be grateful for the love and support that I have had here at Nebraska,” she wrote in the post.

Nebraska will now be without several of its key players next season.

Seniors Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles announced at a November press conference that they would not be returning for the 2023 season.

Both could have come back for one more season, as student-athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

Setter Anni Evans also said earlier this month that she would be entering the transfer portal.