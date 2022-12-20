Husker volleyball’s Nicklin Hames says Goodbye after five seasons
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nicklin Hames said Goodbye to the Husker faithful in a Twitter post on Monday.
Hames, a Nebraska volleyball setter, finished her fifth season with the Huskers in a loss to Oregon in the NCAA Tournament.
This season, Hames played in 78 sets, picking up 448 assists and 225 digs.
😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/PNoGQLj7X2
— Nicklin Hames (@HamesNicklin) December 19, 2022
During her career, she earned several accolades, including All-American honors in 2020.
Hames also played in two national championship games, but the Huskers lost both.
“I will forever be grateful for the love and support that I have had here at Nebraska,” she wrote in the post.
Nebraska will now be without several of its key players next season.
Seniors Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles announced at a November press conference that they would not be returning for the 2023 season.
Both could have come back for one more season, as student-athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
Setter Anni Evans also said earlier this month that she would be entering the transfer portal.
SEE ALSO: Nebraska volleyball’s Lexi Rodriguez earns second-team All-American honors