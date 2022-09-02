Husker Volleyball Unveils New Offense in Sweep of Loyola Marymount

Nebraska volleyball Coach John Cook continues to utilize the nonconference slate to experiment.

Last season, that meant several losses but ultimately resulted in a national title match appearance. Now through four matches, NU has yet to use the exact same lineup and on Thursday even debuted a new offense.

Nebraska fans have become accustomed to the Huskers running a 5-1, meaning there is just the one setter playing all the way through the rotation. Against Loyola Marymount, Cook Unveiled a 6-2.

Cook said his team started working on the new system Monday and started to really like it Tuesday. With a 6-2, you need to have a pair of Setters to constantly rotate in. The Setters only play in the back row. Once one is set to rotate into the front, a right side subs in with the other setter filling into the back row for the next three rotations.

