Husker Volleyball Unveils New Offense in Sweep of Loyola Marymount

Nebraska volleyball Coach John Cook continues to utilize the nonconference slate to experiment.

Last season, that meant several losses but ultimately resulted in a national title match appearance. Now through four matches, NU has yet to use the exact same lineup and on Thursday even debuted a new offense.

Nebraska fans have become accustomed to the Huskers running a 5-1, meaning there is just the one setter playing all the way through the rotation. Against Loyola Marymount, Cook Unveiled a 6-2.

Cook said his team started working on the new system Monday and started to really like it Tuesday. With a 6-2, you need to have a pair of Setters to constantly rotate in. The Setters only play in the back row. Once one is set to rotate into the front, a right side subs in with the other setter filling into the back row for the next three rotations.

The two Setters getting the nod were Nicklin Hames and Anni Evans. Cook said after the match that he isn’t done with the 5-1 or using Kennedy Orr.

As for a big advantage, the 6-2 results in keeping bigger players in the front row. That meant multiple triple blocks for Big Red, with all three players 6’4″ or taller.

The No. 2 Huskers stayed perfect at 4-0 on the season by sweeping the Lions 25-17, 16, 17.

It would seem the 6-2 worked for the hitters with six getting at least nine swings.

Ally Batenhorst led the Huskers with 10 kills. Whitney Lauenstein (9), Madi Kubik (8) and Kaitlyn Hord (7) were all right behind Batenhorst.

Kubik (.571) and Hord (.545) both hit over .500.

Hames dished out 22 assists while Evans had nine.

Nebraska hit at or above .500 in each of the first two sets. For the match, Big Red hit .484.

The Huskers stay home Saturday to host Ole Miss. The Rebels are led by former Husker player and Assistant Coach Kayla Banwarth.