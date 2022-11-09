Husker Soccer Welcomes Three Additions

The Nebraska Women’s soccer team welcomed three new players on Nov. 9. The group includes two athletes from Nebraska and one from New York.

Reese Borer

Lincoln, Neb. (Norris High School)

Gretna Elite Academy

Defender

Reese Borer played for Coach Arnold Talero and current Husker Volunteer Assistant Sam Areman at Norris High School. She led her team to two consecutive state Championship Appearances in 2021 and 2022. She was named Class B Super State Second-Team and Class B All-State in 2022. Additionally, she was Academic All-State and Second-Team All-Nebraska in 2022. Borer plays club for Gretna Elite Academy, where she is coached by Mitch Kavanagh. As part of her club team, she was named ECNL U18/19 First-Team Midwest All-Conference. She plans to major in pre-health at UNL.

Borer in Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because I have watched former teammates enjoy and excel in the program. Getting to be a Nebraska soccer player and represent my community is something I take pride in, and I look forward to competing against high level teams in the Big 10 Conference .”



Kayma Carpenter

Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln East High School)

Gretna Elite Academy

Forward

Kayma Carpenter is the second native Nebraskan in this year’s signing class as she hails from Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, Neb., where she is coached by Emily Mathews. Carpenter helped her team to both the 2021 state semifinals and the 2022 state playoffs. Individually, she was First-Team Super State and First-Team All-Nebraska in 2021 and 2022. During the club season, Carpenter plays for Coach Chad Gleckler at Gretna Elite Academy. She led the team to the 2021 and 2022 ECNL National Playoffs. Carpenter is also successful in the classroom, as she earned Academic All-State honors in 2022 and was a three-time scholar-athlete award winner. She plans to major in Elementary Education at UNL.

Carpenter in Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because of the team Chemistry and the family-like atmosphere that the coaches and players create. I am also super impressed with the academic support that the University provided for its student-athletes. I grew up watching Husker soccer and being a ball girl and can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing program.”

Ella Rudney

Grand Island, NY (Grand Island Senior High School)

Western New York Flash

Midfielder

New York native Ella Rudney plays for Coach Dave Bowman at Grand Island Senior High School. Individually, she has 74 goals, 34 assists and 182 points in 42 games. Rudney was first-team all-league, league player of the year, first-team All-Western New York, team MVP, team Captain and All-New York State. Rudney was also a New York State Section 6 Class A Champion in 2019 and 2020. During the club season, Rudney plays for Coach Aaron Lines at Western New York Flash where her team was ECNL Ohio Valley Conference Champions in 2021. She also had individual success on her club team as she was named ECNL All-Conference team and ECNL Ohio Valley Player to Watch. On the academic side, she is a member of the National Honor Society and received the Comptroller Award (recognition of outstanding leadership) and the Outstanding Academic Excellence Award.

Rudney in Nebraska: “I chose Nebraska because of its commitment to development and the culture that was created by the staff and players. I have always wanted to play in a Power Five Conference, like the Big 10, and as a I stepped on campus, I knew Nebraska was the place for me to live out this dream.”