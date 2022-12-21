Husker Football Signing Day Recap

Nebraska football Coach Matt Rhule announced the addition of 31 new players for the Husker program on Wednesday, the first day of the signing period. The newest Huskers include 27 Scholarship additions and four walk-ons.

The class comes from all over the nation with 12 states represented. The group includes 12 Nebraskans (eight Scholarship additions and four walk-ons) as well as multiple signees from Texas (five), Florida (three) and Pennsylvania (three).

Learn more about the 2023 Husker recruiting class on this page, as bios are available at the link. Fans can hear from some of the new players and coaches during the Huskers Radio Network Signing Day show and see what Coach Rhule said about the class in his press conference this afternoon.