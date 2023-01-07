Husker fans go wild over new OC’s comments
Nebraska football fans have absolutely lost their minds over comments that new Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield made on Friday about his offense.
It’s clear that there’s been some questions about what Marcus Satterfield brings to the table as an Offensive Coordinator since he was hired. Obviously, they had some idea by looking at what South Carolina did this year.
However, it’s hard (or at least it should be) to directly extrapolate what an offense is going to be with Nebraska football based on what the Gamecocks did. After all, South Carolina has different players.
So when Satterfield spoke to the press for the first time on Friday, he answered many questions both fans and the media had about his plans. And for the most part, people really liked what they heard.
Fans weren’t the only ones who loved what they heard from the new Nebraska football Offensive Coordinator either. Members of the media lapped up what he was dropping as well.
There are also apparently some people who are not thrilled with the idea of a fullback, or a huddle. Some Nebraska football fans feel as though going with a fullback especially is “old school” in a bad way.
There are some out there who believe that there just isn’t a need to install a fullback at this point.
There are also some Nebraska football fans who don’t like the idea of running a pro-style offense. Another aspect that Marcus Satterfield talked about on Friday.
It is here where I caution all Husker fans to chill out a bit. The Cornhuskers new Offensive Coordinator is not going to spill the beans on everything that he has planned on offense. It’s almost a certainty that in fact, people won’t see what they’re expecting from his comments.
It’s also worth pointing out that people don’t really need to guess what the offense will look like. They’ll get their first glimpse in the Nebraska football team’s Spring Game. And then there’s the actual season.