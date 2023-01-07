Husker fans go wild over new OC’s comments

Nebraska football fans have absolutely lost their minds over comments that new Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield made on Friday about his offense.

It’s clear that there’s been some questions about what Marcus Satterfield brings to the table as an Offensive Coordinator since he was hired. Obviously, they had some idea by looking at what South Carolina did this year.

However, it’s hard (or at least it should be) to directly extrapolate what an offense is going to be with Nebraska football based on what the Gamecocks did. After all, South Carolina has different players.

So when Satterfield spoke to the press for the first time on Friday, he answered many questions both fans and the media had about his plans. And for the most part, people really liked what they heard.

“We’re gonna get in a huddle and call Football Plays” “We’re gonna use tight ends. We’re gonna use a Fullback” “We’re Gonna Run the Football” pic.twitter.com/S0MJZEV88e — HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) January 7, 2023

Fans weren’t the only ones who loved what they heard from the new Nebraska football Offensive Coordinator either. Members of the media lapped up what he was dropping as well.

Marcus Satterfield meets Husker media. “We are a little old school,” they said of the staff. “We are going to run the football.” Nebraska is also going to huddle. Love that. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) January 6, 2023

OC Satterfield today reminded me of a football scoop article I read about HC R – how he adapted to the RPO from his roots of Smash mouth football. It feels like we will see a Blend I am guessing based on the situation of what he did at Temple & Baylor…Be interesting to watch…. pic.twitter.com/bXJExKF8d4 — Husker Hep! • Nebraska Football (@HuskerHep) January 6, 2023

To show his appreciation for the fullback position, new Nebraska football Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield referenced the first play he called in 2011 against Nebraska as Tennessee-Chattanooga’s OC. It was a handoff to the fullback for a gain of 4 yards. #Huskers — Drake (@DrakeKeeler) January 6, 2023

New Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield called the huddle — which Nebraska will use — the “heart and soul of football.” They said the huddle presents opportunities for great leadership Moments or lasting memories. Called himself stubborn and old-school in that way. — Jacob Padilla (@JacobPadilla_) January 6, 2023

There are also apparently some people who are not thrilled with the idea of ​​a fullback, or a huddle. Some Nebraska football fans feel as though going with a fullback especially is “old school” in a bad way.

There are some out there who believe that there just isn’t a need to install a fullback at this point.

Hot take – I don’t know why in the modern era of football you would use a #Fullback in anything other than short yardage situations. It limits you in the passing game which makes it easier to defend IYAM. — Huskers X’s & O’s (@HuskersX) January 6, 2023

There are also some Nebraska football fans who don’t like the idea of ​​running a pro-style offense. Another aspect that Marcus Satterfield talked about on Friday.

There’s literally no words I hate more from a football coach than “pro style offense.” We better win otherwise it’s going to be awful and boring. Plus, I have other reservations. Hopefully this milquetoast offense leads to a Raiola commitment, or two. — Allan Christensen (@ACRStriker9) January 6, 2023

It is here where I caution all Husker fans to chill out a bit. The Cornhuskers new Offensive Coordinator is not going to spill the beans on everything that he has planned on offense. It’s almost a certainty that in fact, people won’t see what they’re expecting from his comments.

It’s also worth pointing out that people don’t really need to guess what the offense will look like. They’ll get their first glimpse in the Nebraska football team’s Spring Game. And then there’s the actual season.