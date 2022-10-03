Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall.

Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the program.

Nearly seven decades after his final season at NU, Ekwall holds two of the top five single-season rebound marks in program history, including his 11.5 rebounds per game in 1954-55 which ranks second all time. Ekwall averaged a school-record 10.4 rebounds per game in his three-year career. For his efforts, he was named to the Nebraska Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992 and in 2009 received the program’s Distinguished Alumni Award, given to a former player and Hall of Fame member who has been a positive force in the state and local community after his playing career.

Today we mourn the loss of Husker great, Rex Ekwall, who played under Coach Jerry Bush from 1955-57. Ekwall was inducted into the Nebraska Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992 and received the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2009 for his contributions to the state and local community. pic.twitter.com/ypUhDSTsc8 — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) October 3, 2022

