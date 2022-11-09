Husband of dedicated, persevering Browns couple Nominated for NFL Fan of the Year
For the last four decades, Tim Zifzal has rarely missed a Browns home game.
Every weekend of a home game, Zifzal and his wife, Kim, make the nearly two-and-a-half hour long drive from Smithfield to downtown Cleveland, where they stay Saturday night in the same hotel room at the Marriott Key Center that overlooks FirstEnergy Stadium. On Sunday mornings, they’re among the first in line to enter the stadium and head right to their seats in Section 134. The couple has been married for two decades, and prior to tying the knot, Zifzal attended every home game with his father — a tradition they started in 1978 when Zifzal was in high school.
“I love the tradition and everything about it,” Zifzal said. “It’s our life. It truly is. I’ve lived a great life. I had a good job, and we lived a good, comfortable life, and the Browns have always been there.”
The Zifzal’s weekend trips, however, have come to a temporary halt as Kim recovers from surgeries stemming from multiple brain tumor removals. The couple has continued watching games from their home but have missed multiple games in a season for the first time since they began going together in 2001.
The Browns, though, are rewarding him and his wife for their fandom and perseverance as Kim continues her recovery.
Zifzal is the Browns’ nominee for the NFL Fan of the Year award, which will be selected among other Nominees from each team at the NFL Honors in February 2023. He was surprised with the news while taking what he thought was a standard tour for the season -ticket members of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, and he was also treated with an opportunity to meet head Coach Kevin Stefanski. Zifzal will also be given tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.