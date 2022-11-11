Hurricane Nicole takes swing at Florida state golf championships

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Golfers in two classes had to adjust their approach to the FHSAA State Championships this week – thanks to Hurricane Nicole.

The Category 1 hurricane’s approach and eventual swoop over most of Florida on Thursday forced officials to abbreviate Championship rounds in classes 3A and 1A to an 18-hole stroke-play final, played at Mission Inn and Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills Florida .

The single-round format, though, didn’t seem to faze Sarasota Riverview’s Aksel Moe. The senior shot 35 on both sides is Tuesday, Nov. 8, to finish with a 2-under-par 70 to edge three other golfers who shot 71s for the Class 3A individual championship. He is the first Riverview boys’ golfer to win a state title.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button