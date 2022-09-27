Hurricane Ian updates: College football schedule tracker with Florida, South Carolina moving games

The first major Storm of the 2022 Hurricane season is about to touch down in the Southeastern United States, and it appears prepared to affect those living on the west coast of Florida and nearby states in the region. Hurricane Ian should touch the continental United States for the first time Tuesday evening with the Storm carrying up through the Gulf of Mexico into Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina by the weekend.

While it may not be swirling during some college football games on Saturday, it could certainly leave plenty of damage in its wake. Beyond that, emergency personnel in each state will be on high alert making services needed for game days — such as security — a lower priority for states when the same resources can be used to project the population.

As such, college football teams have already begun moving games. Some are changing locations. Others are moving days and being played either earlier or later in the week. Given the constantly changing situation caused by Hurricane Ian, CBS Sports will be updating all of the schedule changes and game updates constantly throughout the week. Keep it locked here for game information, schedule updates and much more through the weekend as Week 5 of the 2022 college football season remains in flux.