Hurricane Ian scrambling high school football schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is shaking up the high school football schedule.

The Storm is causing postponements across the state, with numerous games in the area moving out of their typical Friday time slots. Four local games have been bumped up to earlier days this week, while three others have been postponed.

Menendez will host Gainesville on Tuesday night, while University Christian visits Providence that night as well. Bolles will visit Episcopal on Wednesday at 4 pm All three of those games are district matchups.

The Columbia and Putnam County school districts both canceled school Thursday and Friday meaning games involving teams from those counties — Columbia-Orange Park, Taylor Pierson-Crescent City and Tocoi Creek-Palatka — will have to be made up. All of those are district games.

This remains a developing story and this will be updated as more schedule changes are made.

Week 6 schedule

Games at 7 pm unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Gainesville (0-5, 0-1) at Menendez (2-3, 0-1), 6 p.m.*

University Christian (5-0, 1-0) at Providence (2-2, 0-0)*

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Bolles (2-3, 0-0) at Episcopal (4-0, 0-0), 4 p.m.*

Thursday, Sept. 29

Harvest Community (2-2) at Cedar Creek Christian (2-1)

Friday, Sept. 30

Beachside (3-1) at Hilliard (3-2)

Bishop Kenny (5-0, 0-0) at Wolfson (2-2, 0-0), 6:30 pm*

Bradford (4-0, 0-0) at Keystone Heights (1-3, 0-0), 7:30 pm*

Columbia (2-3, 0-0) at Orange Park (1-3, 0-0)*, postponed

Creekside (4-1, 0-1) at Oakleaf (3-2, 1-0)*

Deltona Trinity Christian (2-2) at Eagle’s View (1-3)

Englewood (3-1, 0-0) at First Coast (3-1, 0-0), 6:30 pm*

Fernandina Beach (1-3, 0-0) at Yulee (2-1, 0-0)*

Flagler Palm Coast (3-2, 0-0) at Ponte Vedra (2-2, 0-0)*

Fleming Island (3-1, 0-1) at Bartram Trail (5-0, 0-0)*

Impact Christian (1-2) at Hollis Christian (0-4)

Mandarin (3-2) at Lake Mary (3-1)

NFEI (2-3) at Hamilton County (0-3), 7:30 p.m

Parker (1-4) at Fletcher (3-2), 6:30 p.m

Ribault (3-2, 0-0) at Jackson (4-1, 0-0), 6:30 pm*

Ridgeview (1-4, 0-0) at Middleburg (1-4, 0-0)*

St. Augustine (2-3, 1-0) at Matanzas (2-3, 0-0)*

St. Joseph (1-3) at Ocala Trinity Catholic (2-2, 0-0)

Sandalwood (1-3) at Nease (1-4)

Taylor County (2-3, 0-0) at Suwannee (1-3, 0-0), 7:30 pm*

Taylor Pierson (1-3, 0-0) at Crescent City (1-3, 0-0), postponed*

Tocoi Creek (4-1, 0-0) at Palatka (4-0, 0-0), postponed*

Trinity Christian (5-0, 1-0) at Christ’s Church (0-4, 0-1)*

Union County (3-1, 0-0) at Wildwood (4-1, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau (1-4, 0-0) at Baker County (3-1, 0-1)*

White (4-1) at Madison County (2-3)

Young Kids in Motion (2-2) at Jordan Christian Prep (1-2)

Zarephath Academy (1-4) at West Oaks (1-3)

Saturday, Oct. 1

Riverside (2-3) at Raines (2-2), 2 p.m

Off: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, Stanton, Westside.