Huron Plainsman | School notes 12-14-22

HHS CTE-Building and Trades

This year in Matt Busch’s Building and Trades class at Huron High School, the students spent the first two weeks in the Classroom going over all the safety rules. Also, they went over how to start building a house, such as learning how to pour concrete, since the students don’t actually get to do that step. After learning about safety and concrete, the students completed safety tests on the power tools in the shop.

The actual building of the house has been different this year – in a good way. With the new addition to the Building Trades shop, they are now constructing the house indoors out of the elements! Not having to deal with Mother Nature has helped tremendously — from the teaching aspect to the learning process!

The first step in building the house was for the students to set and level concrete blocks for the temporary foundation of the house. Once everything was level the students got to start really using the skills and tools they had been learning about. They started with the floor system. After they completed the floor system, they took a test to see what they had learned. Next, they moved on to building the walls for the house. The students framed all the exterior and interior walls. Again, after completing the walls in the house, the students were required to take a test over the interior and exterior walls to see what they had learned. After the walls were completed, the students started on the roof of the house. They set roof trusses and then started to install plywood on top of them. This is where they are currently. As soon as the plywood is finished, the students will shingle the roof, install windows and doors and then move to the inside of the house where the sheetrocking and drywall process will begin.



Submitted by Matt Busch, CTE-Building and Trades instructor at HHS

HMS physical education

When you think about exercise, you imagine lifting weights, running, or attending a spin class. We feel the pain and the suffering of trying to fight the battle of the bulge. For students, exercise means playing and being physically active. By incorporating games into middle school fitness classes, students can still be active and learn the lifelong skills of working together to meet a common goal, communication skills, the power of a positive attitude, and sportsmanship.

This quarter in middle school physical education classes, they have provided students with a variety of different games such as Nitro Ball, Volleyball, Pickleball, 2 Base, Castleball, and Ultimate Kickball to keep class fresh and exciting. They also have incorporated Fitness and Fun Friday. By combining a regular physical activity program and a healthy diet, students will have stronger muscles and bones, be less likely to become overweight, decrease the risk of developing type-2 diabetes, and have a better outlook on life.

The best way to get your son or daughter hooked on exercise is by being a good role model. Too often we are bad role models because we skip breakfast to rush off to work, eat fast food for lunch because it’s convenient, and then crash in front of the television at night because we are tired.

Be a role model for your children and exercise! Your health depends on it!

Submitted by Tim Buddenhagen and Julie King, physical education instructors at Huron Middle School