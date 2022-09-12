Huntington Leads the Way in Mids’ 2022 Men’s Golf Opener

FARMINGDALE, NY — The Navy men’s golf team opened the 2022-23 campaign over the weekend, placing 12th among 15 schools at The Doc Gimmler. The Mids covered the par 70 Red Course at Bethpage State Park with a 54-hole, 13-over par 853 (290-278-285).

Sophomore Owen Huntington (Camas, Wash.), playing in his first collegiate tournament, paced the Mids with his 1-under par 209 and featured a pair of 69s in the second and final rounds. They finished just 2 strokes outside of the top 20 in 27th.

Meanwhile, two-time All-Patriot League standout Keegan Shreves (Sr / Potomac, Md.) placed 36th overall with his 1-over par 211. Shreves turned in the low round of the tournament for the Mids with his 2-under par 68 in Saturday’s second round. Benjamin Valdez (So ​​/ Stevenson Ranch, Calif.) finished just one stroke behind Shreves in 43rd with a 54-hole mark of 212 (71-70-71).

Braxton Tracy (Sr / Huntersville, NC) and Noah Nuez (So ​​/ Laveen, Ariz.) rounded out the Squad with a 222 (79-71-72) and 223 (78-71-74) to finish 75th and 78th respectively.

Also making his Collegiate debut this weekend was Rookie Chip Deegan (Fr / Newport Beach, Calif.), who tied for 36th with a 1-over par 211. Deegan turned in back-to-back 71s before closing out the tournament with a 1-under par 69 to tie Huntington for the team’s low I’m on Sunday.

Tournament Notes

• After finishing the tournament in second place a year ago, Harvard won the tournament title by a stroke over St. John’s (268-271-269=808) with its 33-under par 807 (264-273-270). Last year Columbia claimed the win with a 5-over par 845.

• UConn’s Jaren Nelson earned individual medalist honors with his 15-under par 195. He opened the tournament with a 7-under par 63 and followed it up with rounds of 67 (-3) and 65 (-5). George Mason’s Samir Davidov placed second with a 12-under par 198.

Navy will be back in action the week of Sept. 26 when newly-appointed head coach Jimmy Stobbs takes over the reins from longtime head coach Pat Owen , who will continue to serve as the head professional at the Naval Academy Golf Club and will have oversight of both the men’s and women’s Collegiate programs. The Mids will play in the Inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate at the American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Mich. Sept. 26-28.

### Go Navy ###