Huntington HS Girls Golf Program Could Start In Spring

HUNTINGTON, NY — The Huntington High School girls golf program might start in earnest in spring.

The Blue Devils are expected to play matches and hold several practices at the town’s Dix Hills course, the school district announced. A local private club agreed to allow the team to hold a handful of practice rounds on its 18-hole course. Roughly 40 girls from the school district signed a petition requesting that the district create the team. Superintendent James W. Polansky and the Huntington Board of Education agreed. A commitment was made to Section XI to field a team in the spring of 2023.

Since then, an Intramural program was held with dozens of girls participating. Community members donated about 15 complete sets of Clubs along with bags, balls, tees, gloves and even an instructional book. Veteran Huntington physical education Michael Marinello will Coach the new girls’ golf team. He has coached the Blue Devil boys’ golf team for many years. He currently serves as the department Coordinator of physical education and athletics.

“We plan on building something very special for the girls,” Marinello said via news release. “A great group of young ladies has stepped forward and indicated they would like to join the team. I am excited to start working with them.” The district is providing shirts, shorts and hats for the new team along with balls imprinted with the school name. Many girls told the district they intend to play.

Huntington High School teachers James Graber and Jenna Merget were approved to work as Volunteer Assistant coaches. All three coaches are avid golfers themselves. For students interested in playing on the new teams, they can visit Marinello in the Athletic office or message him at [email protected]

Marinello created a Google Classroom to share information about the team. The Blue Devils will also use a local driving range and play some practice rounds at Sunken Meadow State Park.

The Blue Devils are expected to play in Section XI’s League I with Half Hollow Hills East, Half Hollow Hills West, West Babylon, West Islip, Deer Park and Bay Shore. Some of Huntington’s finest female athletes have indicated they plan to play on the new team, the district stated. Marinello not only wants to teach his players all the techniques necessary for success on a golf course, but he wants to create a fun atmosphere where all of the girls will be able to enjoy the experience.