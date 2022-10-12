Huntington, Camas win 4A district boys golf titles
PORTLAND — Camas golf Coach Bob Foster challenged his players to do better Tuesday than they did Monday at the 4A district tournament at Heron Lakes Golf Club.
That would be hard for Eli Huntington.
The senior Tore up the Great Blue course with an 8-under 64 on Monday.
“You can’t expect a 64 two days in a row,” Foster said.
Huntington posted a 1-over 73 on Tuesday to win the district title by six shots over teammate Evan Chen.
“(Yesterday) I got going early, made some birdie putts, got my confidence up,” Huntington said. “And the rest of the round took off from there. Definitely — it’s weird to say because I shot a 64 — but I left some shots out there. The last two holes, I had about a six-footer for eagle on 17 that just didn’t drop, and another short birdie putt on 18 that didn’t drop. But 64, yeah, I was satisfied with that number.”
He was a little less satisfied with his play on Tuesday, finishing with a 36-hole total of 137.
“It wasn’t a great day, but I did what I needed to do for me and my team,” he said.
Chen rallied Tuesday with a 3-under 69 to finish at 143.
“Evan is a Stealth guy,” Foster said. “I can never tell how his round is going by looking at him. He can be 3-under or 10-over, and he’ll have the same demeanor. But he’s a great kid, and he played a great round today.”
Ryan Wang (157) placed fourth and Drew Scott (161) was fifth as the Papermakers rolled to the team title, 605-666 over Union. Union’s Laredo Maldonado was third at 153.
“I think we grew a bunch as a team this week,” Foster said. “Because this is not an easy golf course. I bet we probably lost about 25 golf balls in two days. But they did a good job of managing situations and getting around tough spots. And that’s what we’ve been preaching all season.”