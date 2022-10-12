Huntington, Camas win 4A district boys golf titles

PORTLAND — Camas golf Coach Bob Foster challenged his players to do better Tuesday than they did Monday at the 4A district tournament at Heron Lakes Golf Club.

That would be hard for Eli Huntington.

The senior Tore up the Great Blue course with an 8-under 64 on Monday.

“You can’t expect a 64 two days in a row,” Foster said.

Huntington posted a 1-over 73 on Tuesday to win the district title by six shots over teammate Evan Chen.

“(Yesterday) I got going early, made some birdie putts, got my confidence up,” Huntington said. “And the rest of the round took off from there. Definitely — it’s weird to say because I shot a 64 — but I left some shots out there. The last two holes, I had about a six-footer for eagle on 17 that just didn’t drop, and another short birdie putt on 18 that didn’t drop. But 64, yeah, I was satisfied with that number.”

He was a little less satisfied with his play on Tuesday, finishing with a 36-hole total of 137.

“It wasn’t a great day, but I did what I needed to do for me and my team,” he said.