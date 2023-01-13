Huntington Beach girls soccer realizing its potential but more challenges await – Orange County Register

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now

Huntington Beach girls soccer Coach Raul Ruiz anticipated that his team would deliver a strong season, and so far he is right on the mark.

The Oilers edged Edison 1-0 in overtime in the teams’ Surf League opener Tuesday to build momentum for a Clash at reigning league Champion Los Alamitos on Thursday night.

Huntington Beach’s win Tuesday, on a Strike by freshman Sienna McAthy, arrived about two weeks after the Oilers (15-2-1) played well in the Excalibur Tournament. They reached the quarterfinals, losing to eventual Champion Corona Santiago in penalty kicks 3-2. The score at the end of regulation was tied 2-2.

In the tournament’s second round, Huntington Beach beat Mater Dei 5-1.

“(We’re) feeling great going into (Thursday’s) game,” Ruiz said. “We always respect our opponents but never fear them.”

McAthy has 12 goals this season, adding a scoring punch to an already talented team with several key returners. The Oilers feature USC-committed junior forward Jaiden Anderson and Santa Clara-bound senior midfielder Jacey Martinez.

The four-team Surf League is again looking competitive.

Earlier this season, Huntington Beach beat Edison 3-0 in the Finals of the Best in the West’s second division. The Chargers are receiving consideration in the CIF-SS Division 1 rankings.

Los Alamitos, ranked No. 10 in Division 1, edged Newport Harbor 1-0 in the other Surf League opener Tuesday on a goal by Sofia Bugarin. The sophomore scored in the second minute off a leaping header on a corner kick by senior Kayla Kanaly.

BIG MATCH COMING TUESDAY

San Clemente (10-1-3) plays host to San Juan Hills (9-0-3) in a South Coast League Showdown Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m

The Tritons are ranked fifth in Division 1 while the Stallions are eighth.

NOTES

Santa Margarita (11-0-1) is ranked second in Division 1/2 behind Corona Santiago. …

Corona del Mar, ranked second to Bishop Amat in Division 3, dropped its Wave League opener against Laguna Beach 1-0 on Tuesday. …

Orange Lutheran bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Santa Margarita in its Trinity League opener to beat Rosary 2-0 and tie Mater Dei 1-1.