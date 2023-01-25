Huntingdon football hires new head Coach | News, Sports, Jobs

Special to the Mirror

HUNTINGDON — Tim Lucko has been hired by the Huntingdon Area School District to become the 18th head football Coach in school history.

Lucko brings with him 20 years of high school coaching experience and was most recently the head coach at Tussey Mountain where he guided the Titans to the District 5 Playoffs the last two seasons.

Lucko served as an Assistant coach/defensive Coordinator at Tussey for three seasons and was instrumental in the Titans 2019 District 5 Class 1A Championship team.

He got his start at Bishop Carroll under Coach Craig Sponsky serving as Assistant head coach/defensive coordinator from 2000-2010. His time there included being part of five District 6 Class 1A Championship teams, four Class 1A state semifinal teams and one state-runner up team in 2003.

Lucko also served as a defensive coordinator for Northern Cambria and Claysburg Kimmel, and was a volunteer assistant for Everett.

He is a Graduate of Everett High School and Saint Francis University where he was a four-year letter winner and three-year starter for the Red Flash.

Mustangs fall

PORTAGE — The Portage rifle team was bested by undefeated Everett at the Portage Revolver and Pistol Club, 1,366-1,327.

Portage shot a season best score led by Sydney Castel 270 and Abby Koban 270. Everett was led by George Kuhne 281 and Trey Myers 279.

EVERETT (1366): Kuhne 281, Myers 279, Tegeler 276, Kennally 267, Fetters 261.

PORTAGE (1327): Castel 270, Koban 270, Cochran 265, Koban 263, Nesbella 259.

Records: Everett (8-0); Portage (5-5).

JV: Everett, 284-272. Top shooters–Nickolas Galley, P, 92; Garrett Wertz, E, 98.

Correction

Jonny Hasson’s career point total was incorrect in Tuesday’s issue of the Mirror. Hasson, whose school record was passed by Luke Ruggery in 2019, finished his career at Bishop Guilfoyle with 1,248 points.