Hunt For Art Event at The Ritz Coffeeshop

You can purchase your ticket for that week’s event up to 24 hours before the event starts Saturdays at 4 PM Your ticket gives you admission to Hidden art treasures, admission to a few of the locations like the theater, and a glass of wine or coffee, etc.

There are many hidden art treasures in Escondido to be found, and we will discover them all. The Treasure hunt/scavenger hunt gives you clues to finding them. But just to be fair, we will all leave at the same time. You will be given your first clue Saturday evening at 4 PM online. Then the next one is at the next location.

Upon finding and arriving, you will find the next clue, and so on. Each week we will discover Hidden Treasures about Escondido art and the artist that makes it. Each hunt will take somewhere between 1 and 5 hours depending on you and your team.

You may choose to find the clue, and then quickly move on to the next clue, or you may want to simply stay awhile and enjoy the art at that clue’s location and then move on to the next one. You may opt to stay and enjoy the venue (Your 1st drink is on me and the theater tickets are paid for as well.) Teamwork is encouraged although not mandatory. The object is to have fun Discovering Escondido’s Hidden art treasures.

You will receive the link to the first clue online, and after your spot is reserved. All the other clues will be found in one of the Hidden Treasures in Escondido. You can take part in as many hunts as you like. They all start Saturday evening at 4 PM online, where you will be given your first clue for the night.

A donation will be made in your name after you pay for your entry to the Southern Sudanese Community Center of San Diego. Thank you for your participation. Good luck and have fun!

