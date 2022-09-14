Hundreds wait in line to get new stadium passes for JSU football games

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Just days away from Jackson State’s first home game, hundreds of Tiger fans are having to come back to the ticket booth to receive a new pass to enter the game after already paying and securing tickets online.

“People are frustrated because they don’t know what’s going on,” said JSU fan Lydia Harris. “We have older people that’s been out here waiting in line since 7. They haven’t gotten to the window, and they don’t know what’s going on. So, I think it’s going to be a headache Saturday.”

Some Jackson State ticket holders say they are upset they had to wait for hours for these new passes.

They claim the university changed ticket vendors, and they were notified via social media that they would have to get a new pass card for Saturday’s football game.

“From what I understand is that they severed their relationship with Ticket Master, so I guess once they did that, you couldn’t use Ticket Master paper tickets at the stadium,” Richard Smith, a JSU fan, said. “So that forces you to change the way you have to get into the stadium.”

“I’m not frustrated because I’m a thee I love fan,” said Mary Bolila. “Life brings about trials and tribulations. So Jackson State no longer has the ticket master contract. They went to the next best thing, which I don’t have a problem with.”

Some fans who waited in line feel this is bad timing for something like this to happen before the first home game.

“I think they should have waited until next year and got the word out and started in the spring and went all the way through the summer, and that would have been enough time for people to get their tickets,” said Harris.

Now they fear it will be more Chaos and confusion on game day.

“It’s going to be terrible,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a mess trying to get into the game.”

However, fans like Mary Bolila say they will remain hopeful despite this issue.

“Situations happen, but next year it will be better,” Bolila said. “Patience is a virtue; time Waits is no man. Just be patient because we are about them tigers, and we gone whip some tail again.”

WLBT reached out to the spokesperson at the stadium’s ticket booth to find out what happened regarding these new passes and what is being done to fix the program before Saturday.

They declined to speak with us.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.